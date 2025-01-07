This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

Jordan Frost, 21, of Harrington Street, Mansfield, admitted: persistently make use of public communication network to cause annoyance / inconvenience / anxiety, and harassment without violence. Sentence: 18 month community order with 31 day programme and 5 rehabilitation days. Criminal behaviour order: 2 years. Compensation: £500.

Gary Garfit, 40, of Eakring Road, Mansfield, admitted: fail to answer to court / police bail as soon as practicable, use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, criminal damage and possess knife in a public place. Sentence: 6 months, suspended for 12 months, with a 31 day programme and 12 rehabilitation days. Costs: £100.

Marian Rusen, 33, of Albert Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Compensation: £150. Fine: £40.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Owen Carr, 20, of Winkburn Road, Mansfield, admitted: in charge of a motor vehicle with proportion of controlled drug above specified limit, namely cannabis. Fine: £320. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £128. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Darren Taylor, 53, of Keyworth Close, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Compensation: £60.

Nada Marinovic-Rose, 65, of Mansfield Road, Warsop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 85 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 20 months; disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks.

Jonroy Keane, 41, of St Marys Drive, Edwinstowe, Mansfield, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Fine: £40. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £16.

Rebecca Buchanan, 36, of Guylers Hill Drive, Clipstone, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 79 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 18 months; disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.

Gary Watchorn, 42, of Linnet Drive, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 86 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £450. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £180. Disqualification period: 21 months, disqualification reduction period: 21 weeks.

Bradley Waddell, 31, of Highfield Avenue, Langwith Junction, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 112 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and drive a motor vehicle dangerously. Sentence: 12 months, suspended for 12 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 24 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187.

Stephanie Voce, 35, of Main Road, Ravenshead, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.

Jack Boddey, 28, of the Rodery, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £346.

Dennis Fairbanks, 31, of Moor Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Compensation: £234.66.

Anthony Murdoch, 41, of Newgate Lane, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, without third party insurance, handle stolen goods and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Sentence: 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points. Fine: £85.

