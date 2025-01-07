This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jordan Frost, 21, of Harrington Street, Mansfield, admitted: persistently make use of public communication network to cause annoyance / inconvenience / anxiety, and harassment without violence. Sentence: 18 month community order with 31 day programme and 5 rehabilitation days. Criminal behaviour order: 2 years. Compensation: £500.
Gary Garfit, 40, of Eakring Road, Mansfield, admitted: fail to answer to court / police bail as soon as practicable, use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, criminal damage and possess knife in a public place. Sentence: 6 months, suspended for 12 months, with a 31 day programme and 12 rehabilitation days. Costs: £100.
Marian Rusen, 33, of Albert Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Compensation: £150. Fine: £40.
Owen Carr, 20, of Winkburn Road, Mansfield, admitted: in charge of a motor vehicle with proportion of controlled drug above specified limit, namely cannabis. Fine: £320. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £128. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.
Darren Taylor, 53, of Keyworth Close, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Compensation: £60.
Nada Marinovic-Rose, 65, of Mansfield Road, Warsop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 85 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 20 months; disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks.
Jonroy Keane, 41, of St Marys Drive, Edwinstowe, Mansfield, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Fine: £40. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £16.
Rebecca Buchanan, 36, of Guylers Hill Drive, Clipstone, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 79 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 18 months; disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.
Gary Watchorn, 42, of Linnet Drive, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 86 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £450. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £180. Disqualification period: 21 months, disqualification reduction period: 21 weeks.
Bradley Waddell, 31, of Highfield Avenue, Langwith Junction, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 112 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and drive a motor vehicle dangerously. Sentence: 12 months, suspended for 12 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 24 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187.
Stephanie Voce, 35, of Main Road, Ravenshead, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.
Jack Boddey, 28, of the Rodery, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £346.
Dennis Fairbanks, 31, of Moor Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Compensation: £234.66.
Anthony Murdoch, 41, of Newgate Lane, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, without third party insurance, handle stolen goods and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Sentence: 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points. Fine: £85.