Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Britt, 32, of Farndon Way, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £80 with £300 compensation.

Rebecca Pinder, 34, of Clipstone Drive, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: driver of a vehicle fail to stop after a road accident, and drive whilst unfit through drink. She was fined £400 with £85 costs. She was disqualified for 24 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Elliott, 36, of St Johns Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: assault by beating. He received a six month community order with six rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Ian Colton, 65, of Martyn Avenue, Sutton admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - with 58 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. His driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.

Paul Briggs, 55, of Ambleside, Ollerton, admitted: use a motor vehicle without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 23 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Vivek Srivastava, 49, of Regina Crescent, Ravenshead, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 41 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 36 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan O’Neil, 20, of Jenford Street, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £80 with £85 costs.

Tyler Fisher, 29, of Hillsway, Shirebrook, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £666 with £100 compensation.

Michael Jones, 40, of Market Street, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £80 with £833 compensation.

John Fletcher, 42, of no fixed abode, found guilty (proved in absence): shop theft. He was jailed for two weeks and ordered to pay £108 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Kitchener, 43, of Cambridge Road, Rainworth, admitted: stalking without fear / alarm / distress and criminal damage. He received a ten week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a six month alcohol treatment programme and 31 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £125 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Ryan Ward, 39, of Queens Court, Forest town, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs.

Garth Blower, 45, of Beacon Drive, Kirkby, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 20 months.

Craig Allin, 36, of Grove Road, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 80 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Osborne, 38, of Frederick Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He received an 18 month community order with a 90 day alcohol abstinence and monitoring tag, a 31 day programme and 12 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £462 compensation.