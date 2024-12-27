Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Kieran Britt, 32, of Farndon Way, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £80 with £300 compensation.
Rebecca Pinder, 34, of Clipstone Drive, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: driver of a vehicle fail to stop after a road accident, and drive whilst unfit through drink. She was fined £400 with £85 costs. She was disqualified for 24 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Richard Elliott, 36, of St Johns Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: assault by beating. He received a six month community order with six rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.
Ian Colton, 65, of Martyn Avenue, Sutton admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - with 58 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. His driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.
Paul Briggs, 55, of Ambleside, Ollerton, admitted: use a motor vehicle without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 23 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs.
Vivek Srivastava, 49, of Regina Crescent, Ravenshead, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 41 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 36 months.
Dylan O’Neil, 20, of Jenford Street, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £80 with £85 costs.
Tyler Fisher, 29, of Hillsway, Shirebrook, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £666 with £100 compensation.
Michael Jones, 40, of Market Street, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £80 with £833 compensation.
John Fletcher, 42, of no fixed abode, found guilty (proved in absence): shop theft. He was jailed for two weeks and ordered to pay £108 compensation.
Gary Kitchener, 43, of Cambridge Road, Rainworth, admitted: stalking without fear / alarm / distress and criminal damage. He received a ten week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a six month alcohol treatment programme and 31 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £125 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Ryan Ward, 39, of Queens Court, Forest town, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs.
Garth Blower, 45, of Beacon Drive, Kirkby, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 20 months.
Craig Allin, 36, of Grove Road, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 80 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
David Osborne, 38, of Frederick Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He received an 18 month community order with a 90 day alcohol abstinence and monitoring tag, a 31 day programme and 12 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £462 compensation.