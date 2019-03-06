Thieves target Mansfield estate in spate of overnight car crime

A number of cars were broken into in a Mansfield estate in one night.

Nottinghamshire Police's Mansfield neighbourhood team said five cars were targeted in the Berry Hill area on the same night.

Two cars on The Rodery were targeted. Picture: Google Maps.

The incidents all happened on the night of Saturday, February 23.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Clipstone man to face court over man's seaside death

Could you give one-eyed boxer Bruno a loving home?

A vehicle on Valley View was broken into. The vehicle was searched, but nothing was taken and there was no damage.

Between 6pm on the Saturday and 8am on Sunday, February 24, a vehicle on Admirals Court was broken into. The vehicle was searched, but nothing was taken and there was no damage.

An insecure vehicle on The Rodery was entered at 3.45am on February 24, The glovebox was searched, but nothing was taken and there was no damage.



An insecure vehicle on Heathfield Way was entered at 3.30am on February 24, but nothing was taken.

A bag containing £3 in change was taken from a vehicle parked on The Rodery between 10pm on the Saturday, and 7am the next day.

A team spokesman said: "If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity e.g. did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents, do you know the person responsible, have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident, or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of any help then please contact the team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk or call Nottinghamshire Police on 101."