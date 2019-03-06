Clipstone man to face court over man’s death in seaside assault

A Clipstone man is set to face court after a man died during an assault at a North Yorkshire seaside resort.

Christopher John Coakley, 28, of Palace Gardens, Clipstone, will appear at crown court later this month in connection with the death of the 47-year-old man outside a takeaway shop in Whitby.

Coakley appeared at York Magistrates’ Court last week charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The case was committed to York Crown Court to be heard on March 27.

He has been remanded in custody until that date.

The 47-year-old man, from the Whitby area, died after he was attacked outside Porto Pizza on Windsor Terrace in the seaside town.

The victim, who has not been named, was assaulted at around 12.05am on Sunday, February 24.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but North Yorkshire Police said the man died on Thursday, February 28.