Offences range from shoplifting and cannabis production to sexual assault and murder.
1. Mahtar Sohna
Mahtar Sohna, aged 50, of Blyton Walk, Newark, was jailed for a total of six years after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, cannabis and diazepam. Photo: Notts Police
2. Andrew Greatbatch
Andrew Greatbatch, 56, formerly of Greetwell Close, Bilborough, was found guilty of four counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency against his first victim, and five counts of indecent assault, six counts of sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and one count of inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency against his second victim. He was jailed for a total of 14 years. He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will tightly restrict his activities when he is freed from prison and prevent almost all contact with children. Photo: Notts Police
3. Anton Sylvester (left) and Leon Wilson
Anton Sylvester, aged 36, of Eltham Close, Aspley, Nottingham, was jailed for a total of 10 years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and possession of criminal property. Leon Wilson, 24, of Bowood Crescent, Birmingham, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine. Photo: Notts Police
4. Scott Gallagher
Scott Gallagher, 38, of Sneinton Hermitage, Sneinton, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to two burglaries, a theft, and two counts of possessing class A drugs. He was sentenced to 1,241 days in prison – just over three years and four months. Photo: Notts Police