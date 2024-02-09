News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at courts in Nottinghamshire.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 9th Feb 2024, 14:11 GMT

Offences range from shoplifting and cannabis production to sexual assault and murder.

Mahtar Sohna, aged 50, of Blyton Walk, Newark, was jailed for a total of six years after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, cannabis and diazepam.

1. Mahtar Sohna

Mahtar Sohna, aged 50, of Blyton Walk, Newark, was jailed for a total of six years after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, cannabis and diazepam. Photo: Notts Police

Photo Sales
Andrew Greatbatch, 56, formerly of Greetwell Close, Bilborough, was found guilty of four counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency against his first victim, and five counts of indecent assault, six counts of sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and one count of inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency against his second victim. He was jailed for a total of 14 years. He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will tightly restrict his activities when he is freed from prison and prevent almost all contact with children.

2. Andrew Greatbatch

Andrew Greatbatch, 56, formerly of Greetwell Close, Bilborough, was found guilty of four counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency against his first victim, and five counts of indecent assault, six counts of sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and one count of inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency against his second victim. He was jailed for a total of 14 years. He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will tightly restrict his activities when he is freed from prison and prevent almost all contact with children. Photo: Notts Police

Photo Sales
Anton Sylvester, aged 36, of Eltham Close, Aspley, Nottingham, was jailed for a total of 10 years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and possession of criminal property. Leon Wilson, 24, of Bowood Crescent, Birmingham, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

3. Anton Sylvester (left) and Leon Wilson

Anton Sylvester, aged 36, of Eltham Close, Aspley, Nottingham, was jailed for a total of 10 years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and possession of criminal property. Leon Wilson, 24, of Bowood Crescent, Birmingham, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine. Photo: Notts Police

Photo Sales
Scott Gallagher, 38, of Sneinton Hermitage, Sneinton, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to two burglaries, a theft, and two counts of possessing class A drugs. He was sentenced to 1,241 days in prison – just over three years and four months.

4. Scott Gallagher

Scott Gallagher, 38, of Sneinton Hermitage, Sneinton, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to two burglaries, a theft, and two counts of possessing class A drugs. He was sentenced to 1,241 days in prison – just over three years and four months. Photo: Notts Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page