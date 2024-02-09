2 . Andrew Greatbatch

Andrew Greatbatch, 56, formerly of Greetwell Close, Bilborough, was found guilty of four counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency against his first victim, and five counts of indecent assault, six counts of sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and one count of inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency against his second victim. He was jailed for a total of 14 years. He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will tightly restrict his activities when he is freed from prison and prevent almost all contact with children. Photo: Notts Police