Teenagers with knives, hammer and power saw arrested in Mansfield Woodhouse

Response officers were called to the Mansfield Woodhouse area after receiving reports of suspicious behaviour.

A group wearing balaclavas were reportedly spotted using a chainsaw to damage metal gates near Yeoman Hill Park this morning, Monday, shortly after midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a search of the area, officers stopped a group matching the description of the suspects in Station Street minutes later.

Police arrested four teenagers on suspicion of going equipped to steal

A bag containing a circular saw and a hammer were then found, alongside two knives, four balaclavas and four sets of black gloves.

Four male suspects, aged 18, 16, 16 and 16, were all arrested for going equipped to steal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, while one of the 16-year-olds was arrested for criminal damage.

Another one of the 16-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Sergeant Neil Priestley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the alertness of our officers, we were able to quickly locate a group who had reportedly been seen acting suspiciously minutes earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result of this stop, we were able to seize two knives, as well as some tools we suspect were intended to be used to carry out a theft.

“Clearly, this type of behaviour isn’t acceptable and won’t be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police, as these four arrests should show.