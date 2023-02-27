News you can trust since 1952
Kirkby Safer Streets offering free domestic abuse training and awareness sessions

As part of the funding for the Kirkby Safer Streets scheme, Equation is offering two free online domestic abuse training and awareness sessions in the coming weeks for those working in the local community.

By John Smith
2 hours ago - 1 min read

If you are a community worker, volunteer, hairstylist, beautician, barber or tattooist, you can take advantage of this free offer and help make the local community safer for those living in it.

Domestic and Sexual Abuse Bystander and Community Training is on Thursday, March 16, from 1.30-3.30pm.

The session provides an overview of domestic and sexual violence and abuse in the community, how it is defined and identifies some key ways to respond if you identify that someone is experiencing domestic abuse.

The two courses will provide training and awareness on recognising and tackling domestic abuse
The sessions are suitable for community workers and volunteers.

Tickets are available now here.

Cut It Out Campaign is on Monday, March 20, from 1-2.30pm.

This training session is an introduction to domestic abuse and provides valuable advice on how to help people experiencing it.

The session is suitable for anyone working in a salon or working mobile, who may have contact with people suffering domestic abuse.

Suitable for hairstylists, beauticians, barbers or tattooist, the course will cover the following elements:

What domestic abuse is; How you can recognise the signs of domestic abuse in your clients; What to do if a client says they're being abused; Which services you can signpost clients to who are victims of domestic abuse.

Tickets are available now here.

The safer streets scheme will see a network of businesses kitted out with CCTV systems, as well as signs, lighting and training for staff to enhance security, safety and support to vulnerable groups, including women and girls.