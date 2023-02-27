Kirkby Safer Streets offering free domestic abuse training and awareness sessions

If you are a community worker, volunteer, hairstylist, beautician, barber or tattooist, you can take advantage of this free offer and help make the local community safer for those living in it.

Domestic and Sexual Abuse Bystander and Community Training is on Thursday, March 16, from 1.30-3.30pm.

The session provides an overview of domestic and sexual violence and abuse in the community, how it is defined and identifies some key ways to respond if you identify that someone is experiencing domestic abuse.

The two courses will provide training and awareness on recognising and tackling domestic abuse

The sessions are suitable for community workers and volunteers.

Tickets are available now here.

Cut It Out Campaign is on Monday, March 20, from 1-2.30pm.

This training session is an introduction to domestic abuse and provides valuable advice on how to help people experiencing it.

The session is suitable for anyone working in a salon or working mobile, who may have contact with people suffering domestic abuse.

Suitable for hairstylists, beauticians, barbers or tattooist, the course will cover the following elements:

What domestic abuse is; How you can recognise the signs of domestic abuse in your clients; What to do if a client says they're being abused; Which services you can signpost clients to who are victims of domestic abuse.