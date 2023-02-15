On February 9, officers were called to reports of a young person being assaulted by a group of males in the area of Marshall Street and Grange Street.

A 12-year-old and a 15-year-old from the group were arrested. They were interviewed and later releasedare now on conditional bail.

They are not allowed to attend certain areas and cannot wear a balaclava. They are also under curfew and are limited on the size of group they can be with in public.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s Alfreton safer neighbourhood team said: “We have had reports recently of groups wearing balaclavas and committing anti-social behaviour around the town centre.

“This will not be tolerated and the arrests today demonstrate that we will take action on those that believe they can commit crime in our communities.