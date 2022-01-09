Teenagers arrested after cars stolen from Mansfield house while occupants slept

A Ford Fiesta and Peugeot Allure were stolen from an address in Woodborough Road, Mansfield, in the early hours of Friday, January 7.

It is believed the offenders snuck into the house via an unlocked back door while the occupants slept upstairs.

The thieves found the keys to the two vehicles and drove away in them.

Bank cards, a driving licence and iPod earphones were also stolen from the property.

One of the stolen cars was located in South Yorkshire Police shortly after 1pm on the same day and its occupants, two boys aged 15 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Detective Sergeant Gary Hewson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While we have made two arrests in connection with this incident we are still progressing with our enquiries and appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around this time or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident to please come forward.

“Burglary can have a huge impact on victims, not just financially but psychologically too. That’s why the force treats it so seriously and works hard to investigate reports and seek justice for victims as well as well as providing them with support.

“We are continuing to do everything we can to stop burglaries from happening in the first place, including sharing crime prevention advice. As part of this ongoing preventative work we are urging people to check their home security and make sure they are not leaving themselves vulnerable to burglars.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is to make sure your front and back doors are kept locked, even when you’re in the house, and your windows are kept locked where possible to deter burglars."

Anyone with information about the burglary should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0072 of January 7, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.