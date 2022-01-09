More cars seized in Mansfield after speeding concerns in Fatal Four operation

The Mansfield Operation Reacher team visited Windsor Road on Wednesday, December 5, to clamp down on people speeding and driving illegally.

Officers conducted speed checks and also checked to ensure drivers had valid insurance, MOT and tax certificates.

Two drivers were subsequently pulled over and fined after being clocked at speeds of 47mph and 39mph.

Two cars were seized and drivers fined in Mansfield

Two more vehicles were taken off the road for having no insurance, tax or MOT.

Inspector Nick Butler, district commander for Mansfield, said: “We are here to serve our local community and regularly respond directly to address their concerns. Unfortunately speeding and antisocial driving remains a significant problem in some areas – with drivers placing themselves and others in danger by driving recklessly.

“Clamping down on offences on our roads is a key neighbourhood priority for us and the Reacher team is regularly deployed to police what we call Fatal Four offences – speeding, using a mobile phone at the wheel, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, and not wearing a seatbelt.

“These are all offences that can have a catastrophic impact on people’s lives and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.

"So if you are concerned about the standard of driving where you live please do get in touch with us so we can take action.”