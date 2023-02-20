Junior Dietlin, aged 19, of Ransom Drive, Mapperley, was remanded into custody to appear again at Nottingham Crown Court on March 20.

He was charged with six counts of grievous bodily harm, among which were two Mansfield incidents of causing GBH with intent and possession of a knife or bladed article in public, the incidents happening on Byron Street on February 11 and Wood Street on February 12 respectively.