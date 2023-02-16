Mansfield biker assaulted traffic warden after ticket for parking in disabled space

Dane Wright grabbed the warden from behind after arguing with him on Church Street, on January 20, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said Wright’s victim had to take time off work and felt uncomfortable going into Mansfield town centre as a result.

The court heard Wright, aged 32, has 19 previous convictions for 33 offences, including seven for violence.

Mansfield Magistates Court.

Wright, care of Second Avenue, Forest Town, admitted assault by beating.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Wright attempted to negotiate by saying: “Please have some sympathy, I will move the bike.”

However, the warden refused and the situation became “agitated” when Wright claimed there was no sign to indicate it was a disabled space.

Ms Seeley said: “He admits he went back to confront him. He doesn't blame anyone but himself.”

She said his behaviour stems from an emotionally unstable personality disorder triggered by stress.

He had recently been impacted by harassment and threats at his home and thought he would lose his licence because of the ticket.

Ms Seeley said: “This was the cherry on the top of an awful day.

“He was recently homeless, but is trying to get his life back on track.”