News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Teenager charged with attempted murder after Nottinghamshire stabbing

Detectives investigating a Nottinghamshire stabbing have charged a man with attempted murder.

By John Smith
Published 12th May 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to a house in Longford Crescent, Bulwell, at 5.25pm on May 10 after a man in his 50s was assaulted.

Margat Jagne, aged 19, has been charged with attempted murder and assaulting a police officer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jagne, of Longford Crescent, has also been charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident earlier in the day.

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing in BulwellPolice have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing in Bulwell
Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing in Bulwell
Most Popular
Read More
Police appeal after acid attack on car in Kirkby

He has been remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim, a man in his 50s, remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Pym, said: “This was a very serious assault and I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect in this case.

"Our investigation will now continue.”