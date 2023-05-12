Police were called to a house in Longford Crescent, Bulwell, at 5.25pm on May 10 after a man in his 50s was assaulted.

Margat Jagne, aged 19, has been charged with attempted murder and assaulting a police officer.

Jagne, of Longford Crescent, has also been charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident earlier in the day.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

The victim, a man in his 50s, remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Pym, said: “This was a very serious assault and I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect in this case.