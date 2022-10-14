Teenager charged after group threatened with knife in Eastwood

Police were called to Lynncroft after reports a group were threatened by a man with a knife, on October 10, shortly before 4.45pm.

It followed reports of a teenager being assaulted and robbed of cash in Plumptre Way, Eastwood, several hours earlier, just before 1pm.

An 18-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the offence.

Lynncroft, Eastwood.

Shakiah Garsia, of Main Street, Newthorpe, was this week due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, threats to kill and criminal damage.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As with any incident involving a knife, officers were quick to respond and acted swiftly to investigate.

“Knife offences can have a devastating impact which is why we continue to work relentlessly all year round to tackle knife crime, reduce violence and take positive action to keep people safe.

“Detectives have been working hard on this case and the charge is a significant step in the investigation.

“Our inquiries into what happened here are still ongoing, however, and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident and has any information no matter how small to get in touch with us.”