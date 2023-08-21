News you can trust since 1952
Man arrested after police track down mini-digger stolen in Mansfield

Nottinghamshire Police officers worked with colleagues from other forces to track down a mini-digger stolen in Mansfield.
By John Smith
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read

The digger was reported stolen from a building site in Derby Road at around 10.45pm on Wednesday, August 16.

Officers made use of a tracker attached the digger and it was located travelling through the county, into Derbyshire and towards South Yorkshire.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police pulled over a van in Doncaster with the digger found on an attached trailer in the early hours of Thursday, August 17.

Police have arrested a man caught driving a stolen van towing a mini-digger stolen from Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice have arrested a man caught driving a stolen van towing a mini-digger stolen from Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
The van had previously been reported stolen from an address in Derbyshire and was being driven on false registration plates.

The real ones were discovered inside the vehicle.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the theft of two motor vehicles and possessing an article for use in fraud.

Inspector Katie Eustace, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working hard as a force to prevent vehicle crime occurring in the first place as well as bring to justice those responsible.

“We understand the impact motor vehicle crime can have on individuals and businesses who rely on them to get around.

“This was an example of how we work closely with neighbouring forces to trace stolen vehicles and arrest suspects.”