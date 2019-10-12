Teenager arrested by off-duty police officer following Newark stabbing

A 16-year old boy has been arrested following a stabbing in Newark, thanks to the quick-thinking of an off-duty Nottinghamshire Police officer.

The arrest relates to an incident in Clinton Street at around 10.45pm on Thursday (10 October), where it was reported that a 15-year old boy was taken to Lincoln County Hospital after receiving a stab wound to his leg.

READ MORE: West Notts students hailed as heroes for helping at Mansfield car accident



The incident was eventually reported to Nottinghamshire Police at around 3pm on Friday 11 October.

The suspect was spotted in the Morrison’s store in Newark by an off-duty officer from Nottinghamshire Police’s response team.

The teenager, who was quickly arrested with the help of the officer’s on-duty colleagues, remains in police custody this morning (Saturday 12 October).

Detective Sergeant Rick Ellis, who is leading the investigation, said: “The commitment of Nottinghamshire Police’s hard-working officers, staff and volunteers to keeping our county safe is something that extends beyond the time they hang-up their uniform at the end of their shift.

“That fact has never been truer than in this case where the commitment of our teams has helped to make an arrest at such an early stage of our enquiries."

Detectives are now continuing their investigation to identify a second suspect thought to have been involved in the assault, as well as another teenage boy who was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

READ MORE: Former Mansfield Thomas Cook staff looking forward to welcoming customers back as Hays



Detective Sergeant Ellis said: “This arrest is a really positive first step which now means our detectives can work to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident – and how a teenager sustained injuries that were serious enough to require hospital treatment.

“I would urge anyone who knows anything about this particularly nasty assault to contact Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible, as any information could be crucial to identifying those responsible.”

The victim has since been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for his injuries, which are not thought to be life-altering.

Anyone with any information or believes they may have captured the incident on CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 727 of 11 October 2019