West Notts students hailed as heroes for helping at Mansfield car accident

A Friday night out took an unexpected turn when two A-Level students helped at the scene of a car accident.

Declan Glover and Patryk Swidnik, both 17, had been enjoying an evening out in Mansfield On September 21.

Patryk Swidnik, Matt Ridgill and Declan Glover

In a taxi on the way home on the A60, Declan and Pat saw a two car crash and got out of the taxi, along with the driver, to help.

Dec said: “It was a two car crash and I went towards a lady who was sitting on the ground and was nursing a cut to her head.

"Her car had rotated 180 degrees and was badly smashed up but she managed to get out. I held a compression to her head and kept her neck still.”

Pat phoned the lady’s mother to let her know what had happened. The emergency services had already been called and they all stayed with her awaiting on the emergency services.

Pat said: “Our adrenaline was certainly flowing but it was good to be on the scene to help. We’ve both studying hard at college with the dream of becoming doctors or surgeons, so for us, being able to help in such a situation felt both natural and satisfying.”

When the police arrived they gave the boys some medical gloves and lights and let them continue to assist until the fire service and ambulance arrived some thirty minutes later.

Matt Ridgill, head of the college’s A Level department said: “I am so proud of Pat and Dec. The person involved in the accident is actually a friend of mine and it was on her Facebook account that weekend where I saw the details of the accident and noticed the lads’ tagged in it.

“I was so proud that they intervened and I was very confident they’d have been a great comfort and support at the accident. I am also very glad that this experience appears to have reinforced their desire to work in medicine.”

Today, ( October 9) Matt presented Pat and Dec with certificates of recognition for their fast-thinking and compassion.

Next week, the pair will be completing their applications for university ready for 2020.

Pat, who is studying chemistry, maths, biology and physics will be choosing either the University of Nottingham or the University of East Anglia and Dec, who is studying chemistry, maths and biology would like to apply for the University of York or the University of East Anglia.