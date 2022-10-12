Teenager arrested after group threatened with knife in Eastwood

Police were called to Lynncroft after reports a group were threatened by a man with a knife, on October 10, shortly before 4.45pm.

It followed reports of a teenager being assaulted and robbed of cash in Plumptre Way, Eastwood, several hours earlier, just before 1pm.

An 18-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and robbery.

Lynncroft, Eastwood.

He remained in custody as police inquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our enquiries into what happened here are still ongoing, but we do believe both incidents to be linked.

“As we say time and time again, this kind of behaviour will never be tolerated on our streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will investigate thoroughly and we will do all we can to bring any suspects before the courts.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident and has any information no matter how small to get in touch with us.”