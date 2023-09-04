Jamie McElvaney and Greg Emakpor were inside a house when they were surprised by officers.

Police had been executing a warrant at the address after receiving reports of violence and other criminal activity when they ran into the duo.

At that point a search was carried out of the house, which quickly led to more than 30 wraps of drugs being discovered that were later identified as a mix of heroin and crack cocaine deals.

Jamie McElvaney, aged 37, of Bridgeway Court, The Meadows, and 18-year-old Greg Emakpor, of Cornmill Road, Sutton, both admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)

Thousands of pounds in cash was also found in a room of the property on Sneinton Boulevard, Sneinton, Nottingham, where 18-year-old Emakpor, of Cornmill Road, Sutton, had been sleeping, while a phone was discovered during the raid on January 11 that contained multiple messages referencing the supply of drugs.

The messages showed the drugs as being supplied from January 3, 2023, until the day of the warrant, with discussions between two people – later found to be Emakpor and McElvaney – focusing on the cash raised from drug sales and their plans to sell more.

Emakpor and 37-year-old McElvaney were arrested and later charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply Class A drugs.

At Nottingham Crown Court, the pair both pleaded guilty, while McElvaney, of Bridgeway Court, The Meadows, Nottingham, also admitted breaching a non-molestation order.

Emakpor was sentenced to two years and three months behind bars, while McElvaney was jailed for two years and two months and handed an indefinite restraining order.

Detective Sergeant Mark Kimberley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The supply of Class A drugs is an extremely serious offence that brings with it serious consequences.

“Illicit substances like heroin and crack cocaine literally ruin people’s lives by putting users of these drugs on a negative path that many of them struggle to ever get off.

“By making the conscious decision to sell these drugs in our communities for financial gain, McElvaney and Emakpor will have been aware what they were doing was wrong and the damage it could cause.