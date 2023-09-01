News you can trust since 1952
Minute’s silence held to remember fallen Nottinghamshire officer

Colleagues and friends stood in silence this afternoon as they paid tribute to fallen officer Sergeant Graham Saville, who died earlier this week.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:54 BST- 2 min read

Sgt Saville, who was fatally injured on duty a week ago, was remembered with a minute’s silence at police stations across the county.

The 46-year-old died on Tuesday, August 29, from injuries sustained when he was hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man in Balderton, Newark, on Thursday, August 24, just before 7pm.

At Nottinghamshire Police and Fire Headquarters, Sherwood Lodge, hundreds of police officers and staff remembered a man described by his family as “wonderful”.

Flags at all Nottinghamshire Police buildings remain at half-mast following Sergeant Saville’s death.Flags at all Nottinghamshire Police buildings remain at half-mast following Sergeant Saville’s death.
After a moment of silence and reflection led by Chief Constable Kate Meynell, a prayer was read by force chaplain the Rev Jo Tatum and flowers were laid in the force’s memorial garden.

The service was replicated at Newark, Radford Road and Mansfield police stations, with senior officers in attendance at each location.

Ms Meynell said: “The last few days have been extremely difficult for everyone in the police family. Especially those who ​knew and worked alongside Graham.

“His untimely death in the line of duty has affected so many people inside and outside our organisation, and today was an opportunity for us all to reflect on his life, his service and his sacrifice.

“His death in the line of duty has been a reminder not only of the dangers faced by police officers, but also of the high level of care and compassion that exists among the general public.

“My colleagues and I have really been moved by the number of people who have reached out to pay their respects to Graham with extremely generous comments online and other gestures such as the laying of flowers.

“On behalf of everyone at Nottinghamshire Police I would like to express my gratitude to them all.”

Former colleagues of Sgt Saville, who served with him at Radford Road police station, have also shared their memories of him, describing him as a “wonderful person, an amazing police officer, and family man.”

