Driver forced to walk home with jet wash after police seize his Jaguar in Mansfield

A motorist faced a ‘long walk home’ after police seized his Jaguar car in Mansfield for having no insurance.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 11:32 am

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield team said that officers seized the Jaguar XF on Sutton Road, ‘for having no insurance since November’.

Publishing a picture of the seized car on the team’s Facebook page, after the incident on February 15, the team said: “You can see the driver on his long walk home in the distance carrying his.....wait for it..... jet wash.”

The Jaguar was seized on Sutton Road, Mansfield.

