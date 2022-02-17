Driver forced to walk home with jet wash after police seize his Jaguar in Mansfield
A motorist faced a ‘long walk home’ after police seized his Jaguar car in Mansfield for having no insurance.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 11:32 am
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield team said that officers seized the Jaguar XF on Sutton Road, ‘for having no insurance since November’.
Publishing a picture of the seized car on the team’s Facebook page, after the incident on February 15, the team said: “You can see the driver on his long walk home in the distance carrying his.....wait for it..... jet wash.”