Nottingham Crown Court heard police chased Taylor Bateman on Layton Burroughs, on June 8, 2019, at 10pm, after receiving a tip-off.

Gregor Purcell, prosecuting, said that before the 17-year-old was caught he discarded a package containing 16 wraps of crack and 13 wraps of heroin, and shouted at a bystander to warn his girlfriend to ‘get rid of the stuff’.

When they searched his bedroom, officers discovered a safe containing six grams of heroin and 2.7g of cocaine, along with £740 in cash.

Bateman, now of Carlton Road, Worksop, admitted five counts of supplying class A and B drugs.

Mathew Hayes, mitigating, said Bateman, now aged nearly 20, had no previous convictions and was pressured by others into selling drugs after incurring a debt.

But there was no evidence to suggest he was part of a ‘county lines’ operation, or played a significant role.

The court heard he was named along with ‘at least four others involved in the enterprise’, possibly by a rival dealer, and sold drugs between certain hours of the day.

Sentencing, Judge Stuart Rafferty QC told him: “There aren’t many criminal masterminds in this country.

“There are countless 17-year-olds exploited by criminals much more adept than the children they pick on.

“Your case demonstrates yet again the stupidity of people who think taking drugs is a good thing to do.”

‘Staggering inefficiency’

The judge said the police showed ‘staggering inefficiency’ by failing to question Bateman’s girlfriend and refusing to accept his basis of plea.

He said: “They didn't carry out an investigation.

“The police are overwhelmed, no doubt, but with someone like you, it requires someone to step back and exercise a little common sense.”

Bateman was sentenced to 18 months’ custody, suspended for two years, and given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days.

Judge Rafferty told him: “If I locked you up, in two seconds flat you would be with the people who put you in this situation.

“Get as far away from this as you can, because I have no doubt piranhas, as they are, will still be looking for you.”