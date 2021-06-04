Teenage boy assaulted following confrontation in Mansfield

The incident happened after it is alleged the man turned up at a house and threatened the occupants – who he knew - with a hammer and screwdriver after a previous disagreement.

Officers say he was ushered out of the house on Forest Road just before 6pm on Tuesday (June 1) and during the scuffle the teenager was punched in the face, causing bruising.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after a man confronted a family in Mansfield following a dispute.

Police were called and quickly tracked down a 30-year-old man at his home a short time later and seized a hammer and screwdriver.

He was arrested on suspicion of common assault and possession of offensive weapons.

PC David Nicholson said: “This was obviously a distressing incident for the victim and his family and is still under an ongoing investigation.

“We await the results of further investigation into what could have been a much more serious incident.”