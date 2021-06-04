Almost 48,000 people in Mansfield fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 47,979 people had received both jabs by May 30 – 54 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 45,085 were aged 30 and over – 63 per cent of the age group.

It means 2,894 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

More than half of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal. (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Across England, almost half of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Mansfield.

Across Mansfield, 75 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Manor, Hornby and Peafields, with 85.1 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) King's Walk, Berry Hill and Oakham, 83.5 per cent

3) Forest Town and Newlands, 81.5 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill, 57 per cent

2) Newgate and Carr Bank, 63.8 per cent

3) Oak Tree and Ransom Wood, 70.1 per cent

Across England, 21.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 30 – 48% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 20.4m people aged 30 and over – 57 per cent of the age group.

In total, 32.8m people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 72% of people over 16.