Teen set fire to van near Mansfield following threatening Snapchat messages

Regan Harris, 18, was arrested and charged with arson after his DNA was found at the scene of the fire.

He was also charged with threatening to damage or destroy property after officers were shown the menacing texts sent from his phone.

Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze in Rufford Avenue, Meden Vale, at around 2pm on April 9.

Nottingham Magistrates Court

Firefighters put the blaze out and no injuries were reported.

The 18-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on April 11 and pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on May 16.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Arson can have catastrophic consequences which is why we treat incidents like this with such seriousness.

“Thankfully the incident was quickly contained after fire service colleagues swiftly responded and put the fire out.

“I am pleased Harris has pleaded guilty and hope he now reflects on the seriousness of these offences while awaiting sentencing.”