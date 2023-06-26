News you can trust since 1952
Teen arrested after suspected drug deal spotted on Mansfield Bus Station CCTV

A police officer waved down and boarded a bus in Mansfield after a suspected drug deal was spotted by a CCTV operator.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called on Friday, June 23, just before 11.15am, after a CCTV operator reported “a suspicious looking bag was exchanged at Mansfield Bus Station”.

The force said a suspect was intercepted as he sat on a bus waiting to pull away, but fled towards the town centre.

Following a brief foot chase, the suspect was detained, with the help of an off-duty police officer.

Mansfield Bus Station. Picture: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.comMansfield Bus Station. Picture: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com
Mansfield Bus Station. Picture: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com
Pplice said a “significant” quantity of illegal drugs were recovered.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and was later released on bail.

Insp Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: “This was a great team effort by everyone involved – from the CCTV operator who quickly phoned in their suspicions, to the off duty officer who heard a commotion and rushed to help.

“Drug-related crime is a blight on our communities and we are working hard with our partners to clamp down on it.

“So if you see something suspicious when you are out and about please don’t hesitate to call the police so we can respond.”

This week, Nottinghamshire Police is joining forces across the country to mark Response Policing Week of Action – an opportunity to celebrate response officers’ hard work, bravery and dedication, and to recognise the difficult, demanding, and unpredictable work they do to keep people safe.”