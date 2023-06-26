Teen arrested after suspected drug deal spotted on Mansfield Bus Station CCTV

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called on Friday, June 23, just before 11.15am, after a CCTV operator reported “a suspicious looking bag was exchanged at Mansfield Bus Station”.

The force said a suspect was intercepted as he sat on a bus waiting to pull away, but fled towards the town centre.

Following a brief foot chase, the suspect was detained, with the help of an off-duty police officer.

Mansfield Bus Station. Picture: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com

Pplice said a “significant” quantity of illegal drugs were recovered.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and was later released on bail.

Insp Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: “This was a great team effort by everyone involved – from the CCTV operator who quickly phoned in their suspicions, to the off duty officer who heard a commotion and rushed to help.

“Drug-related crime is a blight on our communities and we are working hard with our partners to clamp down on it.

“So if you see something suspicious when you are out and about please don’t hesitate to call the police so we can respond.”