Teen arrested after derelict building fire in Ashfield

Firefighters attended Park Lane, Selston, on August 24, at about 8.15pm, following calls about the blaze.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no-one was injured, but ‘considerable damage’ was caused to the first floor of the derelict building, which had already been burnt out following a previous fire.

Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service launched a joint investigation into the fire, which police believe was caused deliberately.

Fire damage in the derelict building.

A 15-year-old youth has since been arrested on suspicion of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He has been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, Ashfield district commander, said: “It should go without saying, but arson is an extremely serious offence that can impact many people’s lives and lead to tragic consequences.

“Derelict sites such as the building targeted in this incident can be extremely dangerous for obvious reasons, so it’s important that people, especially youngsters, stay away from these types of locations.

“We have arrested a suspect in connection with this incident, but our inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone who saw what happened, or has any further information, to contact us immediately.”

Chris Clark, NFRS group manager for prevention, said: “On Wednesday night, we were called to a derelict building fire on Park Lane, Selston, where not long ago another deliberate fire took place.

“Setting deliberate fires is unacceptable, and they have consequences.

“We will be working closely with our partners at Nottinghamshire Police to ensure this doesn’t take place again.

“Not only do they put people at risk, these fires take us away from other emergencies.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 731 of August 24.

Crews were also called to a building fire in Selston on August 20.

Crews from Alfreton and Kirkby’s Ashfield fire stations were called to Kirkby Lane must before 8.20am.

The fire was located on the ground floor, but was burning through the first floor.