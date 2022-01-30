Nottinghamshire police officers attended the Eden Low area of Mansfield Woodhouse at around 8.55am on Monday, January 24.

Suspects had been seen attempting to gain entry to a car and a garage.

Police swiftly attended the scene - only to be told of further attempted burglaries at other properties in the street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock - House Robber / Burglar / burglary / break in

A 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons has been charged with attempted burglary and burglary and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 26.

He was remanded into custody and is set to appear next at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 9.

Three other teenagers aged 14, 17 and 19 have also been released on bail with conditions as the police continue with their investigations.

Detective Inspector Nicholas Hall of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We know how distressing and concerning house burglaries can be for victims and how much of an impact they can have on someone both mentally and financially.”

He added “A person’s home should be somewhere they feel safe in and that is why we have a dedicated team of detectives working exclusively on burglary cases.

“Our officers were able to act quickly in this case and arrest four suspects very quickly and I am pleased we have now been able to charge this suspect in relation to this case and our investigation continues.”