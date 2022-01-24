Can you give a home to any of the animals patiently waiting for a happy ending at a Nottinghamshire animal rescue?
Some have been lost or given up due to crisis or family difficulties, whilst others have been cruelly abandoned or neglected.
Whatever their reasons for finding themselves in the care of the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre, at Radcliffe on Trent. They all need a second chance, and your help.
To find out more about rehoming a pet see the centre’s website here or donate funds to help the charity with its vital work helping animals in distress, seven days a week, 365 days of the year.
To report a mistreated, neglected, injured or distressed animal please call the National RSPCA cruelty line on:
0300 1234 999. To contact the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre, call 0115 855 0222 or email: [email protected]
1. Violet needs a loving home with someone used to larger breeds
Meet Violet a Collie Cross German Shepherd aged three months old.
The Radcliffe Animal Centre's background information on Violet is unfortunately limited, but she has been a very energetic, playful and affectionate puppy in their care.The sweet pup requires a relatively quiet home with an owner who has experience with larger breeds. She needs lots of training and socialising, and therefore needs somebody who is home most of the day. She may be able to live with cats/dogs and with secondary school age children. https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/violet/
Photo: RSPCA
2. Tanilda is an affectionate girl who loves fuss and attention
Meet Tanilda. She is a beautiful three year old German Shepherd. This fabulous young lady is looking for an experienced dog owner, preferably with German Shepherds or similar breeds.
She will need training in all areas, including house-training and also needs to learn to be left home alone. Tanilda is known to be destructive and therefore needs somebody who is home a lot of the time. Although a little shy at first with people she doesn’t know, Tanilda is a very affectionate girl who loves fuss and attention. She is good with other dogs, although can get over excited and boisterous with them. Tanilda can be re-homed with male dogs. She cannot live with cats but could live with secondary school age children See: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/tanilda/.
Photo: RSPCA
3. A dog like Alice...needs a loving home to help her thrive
Meet Alice. This three year old Spaniel cross is a super little lady, loving and gentle, who needs a family that can help her flourish.
Alice needs training in all areas, including house training and in the right home Alice will thrive. She is very playful and loves to play fetch. Alice loves company and will need someone at home most of the time, she is a really sweet girl and deserves being treated like a princess. She may live with cats, dogs, and primary school age children. See: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/alice/
Photo: RSPCA
Meet Ruby a ten year old Yorkshire Terrie. This very sweet-natured girl is looking for somebody who is home most of the time as this is what she’s used to. Her previous owner sadly passed away meaning Ruby is looking for somewhere new to call home. Ruby could be re-homed with a calm natured dog, however she wouldn’t appreciate anything too boisterous. She walks well on the lead and could offer somebody lots of love and companionship. She may be able to live with calm dogs. She has no history of living with cats
but may be able to live with secondary school age children. See: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/ruby/
Photo: Sweet natured Ruby's owner sadly passed away - could you offer her love and a calm home?