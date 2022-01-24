4. f76a4d2c-06c8-46f6-b38b-724047f9e6e6-800x550.jpg

Meet Ruby a ten year old Yorkshire Terrie. This very sweet-natured girl is looking for somebody who is home most of the time as this is what she’s used to. Her previous owner sadly passed away meaning Ruby is looking for somewhere new to call home. Ruby could be re-homed with a calm natured dog, however she wouldn’t appreciate anything too boisterous. She walks well on the lead and could offer somebody lots of love and companionship. She may be able to live with calm dogs. She has no history of living with cats but may be able to live with secondary school age children. See: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/ruby/

Photo: Sweet natured Ruby's owner sadly passed away - could you offer her love and a calm home?