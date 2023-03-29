Sweet-toothed Sutton man risked prison when he stole £168 of chocolate

A worker at the store on Alfreton Road noticed large gaps in the confectionery aisle and checked CCTV to see Philip Humphries placing numerous boxes of chocolate in a bag before leaving, on January 8, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said Humphries, aged 30, who was identified by his picture on Facebook, has 30 previous convictions for 61 offences, mainly for dishonesty.

A suspended sentence for shop theft and failing to comply with a community order was imposed in August last year.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard the sentence should be activated unless there are powerful reasons why that would be unjust.

Humphries, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted theft.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: "He was complying with a drug-rehabilitation requirement. This is a low-value shop theft and is symptomatic of his drug misuse at the time.

“Drug rehabilitation is a path rather than an event. This was a bump on his path to recovery.”

Mr Higginbotham said no new offences have been committed since and he is regularly testing negative for drugs. He starts a full-time job next month.

“He is quite eager not to go to custody today as that will be a step back,” said Mr Higginbotham.

“This is not an escalation of his offending. He has managed to stay out of trouble for six years. There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”