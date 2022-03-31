Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard police were called to Downing Street, Sutton, on March 13, at about 1.10pm, where they detained Andrei Falcoe.

Jenna Minton, prosecuting, said that when the 20-year-old was searched, he said ‘it’s in there’ and officers found the blade, along with a tub containing cannabis in Falcoe’s black man-bag.

He said he was on his way back from a friend's house when two men with baseball bats chased him and his friend.

The incident happened on Downing Street in Sutton.

Ms Minton said Falcoe told officers he went back home to pick up the knife.

The court heard he has two previous convictions from 2017, but has no convictions for a similar offence.

Falcoe, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, admitted possession of a blade.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Falcoe knew one of the males from school.

She said: “The week before, there had been a problem. There was a lot of screaming and shouting. He believed it was for revenge. There has been some disorderly contact from these men.”

Ms Seeley said Falcoe was asked by the police if he planned to use the knife.

“He said ‘I wouldn't have the b**** to use it’. It was just there in case he needed to get them to back away. His candour in the interview probably made it worse than it was.”

Sentencing was adjourned until April 14 so a report can be prepared by the probation service.