A police and crime survey found public confidence has dropped by 1.3 per cent in the space of a year, with 58.5 per cent of people surveyed having confidence in the force.

Concerns were raised that there was ‘a crisis of confidence by women’ in policing following the death of Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped in South London and later murdered by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens in March 2021.

Investigations have since been launched by the police watchdog into previous incidents of indecent exposure allegedly committed by Couzens while a serving police officer.

The murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Metropolitan Police officer a year ago is thought to be one of the reasons why confidence in police has dropped.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford, told the latest county police and crime panel meeting officers found guilty of misconduct were removed from the organisation.

From March 2021 to March 2022, six police officers and staff were dismissed from the force for gross misconduct including honesty and integrity, confidentiality, or improper conduct.

Eleven former police officers and staff were also told they ‘would have been dismissed’ following a hearing into their behaviour.

Transparency

Mr Guildford said: “Transparency is the key. If you go on our website, you can see everyone I have sacked.

“We have a strong approach. We exit anyone who has let the public or organisation down. It is top of my priority list.

“Everyone we have dealt with has gone on the barred list, to make sure people cannot return to policing.

“A finding for gross misconduct is not a criminal conviction. However, if someone applies for another job, they have to come back to us as the employer and we get into reference territory.

“The safeguards are there. It stops people trying to return to another force,for example, or local authority partner.”

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Ashfield Council deputy leader, said: “The panel notes the deterioration in the number of people that have confidence in the police.

“Have you done any analysis to identify where there are any particular groups that lack confidence in places and to understand why and if so, what plans do you have to target confidence in these groups?”

Caroline Henry, police and crime commissioner, said: “We need to do more and have more confidence. People need to feel safe, and I will absolutely follow that up.”