Sutton woman’s apology for church arson threat lands her back in court

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Lucy Stewardson made six calls and left two voicemails to the woman, from her bed at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, on April 17.

Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting, said Stewardson received a conditional discharge for harassment in March for sending an email saying ‘she felt like setting the complainant's house and church on fire’, while an 18-month restraining order was also imposed.

In the new voicemails, Stewardson ‘asked how we were doing and apologised for what she had done’.

King's Mill Hospital.

However, the court heard her victim was ‘left feeling uneasy and worried about answering the phone to numbers that she doesn't recognise’.

Mr Wilshaw said: “She just wants contact to stop and hopes the restraining order will ensure that.”

Stewardson, aged 34, of Main Street, Huthwaite, admitted breach of a restraining order.

Anna Sood, mitigating, said Stewardson, who is autistic and has learning difficulties, was admitted to hospital after suffering a reaction to medication and ‘was not in her right mind at the time’.

The ward was told she was not to have any access to phones, but was moved to a different ward which did.

Ms Sood said: “She is now living in supported accomodation and there is no fear this order will be breached again.”

Stewardson was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.