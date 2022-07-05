Guns recovered in raid on Mansfield house

Drugs and guns were found when police raided a property in Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 10:08 am
Tuesday, 5th July 2022

Officers executed a warrant at a property on Princes Street, where officers ‘recovered firearms and drugs’.

A 40-year-old Mansfield man has since been charged in connection with the discoveries, following the raid on June 30.

Daniel Bickerton, of Princes Street, has been charged with possessing a firearm and a shotgun without a certificate, possessing ammunition without a certificate, possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Princes Street, Mansfield.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court where his case was adjourned to a further hearing at Nottingham Crown Court later this month.

Bickerton was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Detective Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force will use all investigative means at its disposal to crack down on weapon-enabled crime and reduce the availability of firearms.

“Firearms offences are incredibly serious and we will always look to take action against anyone found to be in illegal possession of a gun.

“It is well-documented that drug crime and further offences caused by drug dealing have a devastating impact on local communities.

“We continue to work relentlessly to tackle this sort of criminality and to protect and safeguard those living across the city and county.”