Guns recovered in raid on Mansfield house

Officers executed a warrant at a property on Princes Street, where officers ‘recovered firearms and drugs’.
A 40-year-old Mansfield man has since been charged in connection with the discoveries, following the raid on June 30.
Daniel Bickerton, of Princes Street, has been charged with possessing a firearm and a shotgun without a certificate, possessing ammunition without a certificate, possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court where his case was adjourned to a further hearing at Nottingham Crown Court later this month.
Bickerton was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.
Detective Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force will use all investigative means at its disposal to crack down on weapon-enabled crime and reduce the availability of firearms.
“Firearms offences are incredibly serious and we will always look to take action against anyone found to be in illegal possession of a gun.
“It is well-documented that drug crime and further offences caused by drug dealing have a devastating impact on local communities.
“We continue to work relentlessly to tackle this sort of criminality and to protect and safeguard those living across the city and county.”