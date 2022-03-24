Sutton woman made 999 hoax calls to get her partner to return home

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Lorraine Pendlebury made 14 calls to Nottinghamshire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service between July 7, and November 4, last year.

Kate Harrison, prosecuting, said: “Pendlebury is well known to the police for making these calls.

“When her partner stays at his friend's house, the police believe she makes the calls to get her partner to return to her.

“She makes calls saying she has been informed her partner is injured.”

On November 3, Pendlebury called police on 999 reporting her partner was going to leave her, and got into an argument with a call handler who reminded her the call was being recorded.

She rang 999 again the next day, shouting about her partner, even though he could heard in the background, added Ms Harrison.

“This is a pattern of events that keeps on happening,” she said.

Donna Pursgove, mitigating, described Pendlebury as ‘very vulnerable’, with limited previous convictions, and said she suffers from depression and anxiety.

She said it is possible Pendlebury has learning difficulties and she has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Pendlebury, aged 55, of The Oval, Sutton, admitted sending false messages to cause annoyance.

She was given a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation days. She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

A decision about imposing a criminal behaviour order was adjourned until April 25.