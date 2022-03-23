Ravenshead woman jailed for causing ‘life-changing’ injuries to motorcyclist

Johann Payne pulled out of the car park at the Hutt pub, where she worked as a chef, and hit the man, who was in his 50s, at 5.45pm, on January 2, 2020.

Prosecutor Eddie Leonard said the experienced motorcycist was on his way to work and travelling at around 40mph with his headlamps on.

"He did nothing wrong and couldn't possibly avoid the collision," she said. "He was no more than 15ft away when she pulled out, leaving him nowhere to go."

Nottingham Crown Court was shown dashcam footage of the collision, which threw the rider over Payne's Mini and hitting the pavement with some force.

Payne was heard saying: "I didn't see him. I've had a drink."

She later told police she had two pints and a glass of wine during the course of a shift . A test revealed she had 43 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The rider was left with a broken pelvis, left shoulder and shin, as well as broken ribs and internal bleeding.

In his most recent statement, the court heard he was struggling with his memory and his personality underwent a change following the crash.

His relationship broke down, he was forced to reduce his working hours and 16 months later he was effectively homeless, Ms Leonard said.

Katrina Wilson, mitigating, said Payne’s late guilty plea was the result of legal advice rather than Payne's "arrogance."

“She doesn't intend to ever get behind the wheel of a car again,” she said. “That will not be a consolation to the gentleman involved.

“She didn't leave this gentleman at the scene. She has demonstrated remorse. She is described as being unable to forgive herself. She has tried to write a letter of apology but the page has been left blank.

Payne, now 62, of Nottingham Road, Ravenshead, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol, on September 1, 2021.

On Wednesday, Recorder Michael Auty QC said: "He was clearly visible. The only reason for this seems to be the drink. It has always been a challenging junction, but you will have known that. I don't regard you as someone who is callous or uncaring."

She was sentenced to nine months in prison and was disqualified for three years and four-and-a half months.

