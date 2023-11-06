A Sutton woman has been ordered to pay £1,097.24 after failing to remove waste at her property.

The woman was given multiple warnings about a large build-up of waste in the garden after Ashfield Council received complaints about a build-up of items.

Upon inspection, officers found various waste items in her garden and asked occupier to remove the waste, but the advice was ignored on multiple occasions; resulting in the council issuing a community protection notice (CPN) on July 25, 2022.

The notice required the resident to remove the waste from the garden within 14 days.

The woman was fined more than £1,000 for failing to clear rubbish from her property. Photo: ADC

Despite the warnings and failure to pay a fixed penalty notice of £100, the tenant failed to comply with the requirements set out within the notice, which resulted in the council’s community safety and legal team taking the case to court.

On May 18, 2023 the case was resolved at the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court and a conviction under the Anti- Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 was secured.

The woman was fined of £440 for failing to comply with the notice and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176, plus costs of £481.24.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), council deputy leader and portfolio holder for community safety and crime reduction, said: “This is another example of the council taking positive action to tackle irresponsible behaviour.

"The resident showed a lack of regard by ignoring warnings issued by the council about the waste.

"We will always try to work with residents to resolve issues like this, however due to the adverse impact this was having, we had no choice but to take the case to court.

"We will not tolerate environmental crime of any kind, and this should act as a warning to those who think that they will get away with dumping waste, fly-tipping or littering in our district.’’

Antonio Taylor, community safety manager at the council, added: “This is another fantastic result by the team to improve the local area.

"Every resident has a duty of care to ensure that their waste is disposed of accordingly.