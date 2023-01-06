Sutton woman committed an 'absurd' crime when she stole Roman coin collection
A Sutton woman committed an “absurd” crime when she stole a collection of Roman coins, a court heard.
Kayleigh Edgley, pleaded guilty to theft, but denied burglary, when she appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.
The court heard she took the coins from a flat on Langwith Road, Langwith Junction, on February 9 last year.
Sentencing, Judge Michael Auty KC told her: "You did something that was stupid and thoughtless in the heat of the moment."
However, he said the coins have been recovered and the offence was committed in the context of “a domestic situation that ended badly”.
The judge said there was no point in ordering a probation report and noted she only has one previous conviction, for “something entirely different”.
Edgley, aged 35, of Pennine Close, Huthwaite, received a two-year conditional discharge and was warned no further action will be taken if she stays out of trouble for that time.