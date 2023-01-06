Sutton woman committed an 'absurd' crime when she stole Roman coin collection

Kayleigh Edgley, pleaded guilty to theft, but denied burglary, when she appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

The court heard she took the coins from a flat on Langwith Road, Langwith Junction, on February 9 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Crown Court

Sentencing, Judge Michael Auty KC told her: "You did something that was stupid and thoughtless in the heat of the moment."

However, he said the coins have been recovered and the offence was committed in the context of “a domestic situation that ended badly”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said there was no point in ordering a probation report and noted she only has one previous conviction, for “something entirely different”.