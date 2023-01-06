Unpaid work for Mansfield duo mixed up in violent altercation featuring metal bar

David Robinson rang Alan Sharp an hour after he had gone to bed following a night-shift, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard, and told him to come around to discuss a grievance on May 25 last year, at about 7am.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, described how Sharp made his way to Derby Street, where he found Robinson armed with the metal bar.

CCTV captured the pair as they squared up to each other and began shoving and grappling while other members of the public looked on.

Sharp, aged 33, slapped 39-year-old Robinson twice in the face and kicked him when he was on the ground.

Robinson, of Derby Street, admitted possession of an offensive weapon, and Sharp, of Cromwell Street, admitted threatening behaviour, when they appeared in court, side by side.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Robinson's ex-partner is now in a relationship with Sharp and he was recovering from spinal surgery.

“He accepts taking a metal pole, but had no intention to use it as a weapon,” he said. “He took the pole just in case.”

He said Robinson was recently made redundant from his cleaning job because of the surgery, following six years of pain, and is of previous good character.

Chris Perry, for Sharp, said there was ill-feeling between the pair, but “hings have calmed down since”.

“That phone call was the final straw,” he said. “It was unnecessary. He was tired and strung-out and unwisely took on Robinson.”

He said Robinson “created a situation he couldn’t get out of” and both men “realised they had bitten off more than they could chew”.

He said Sharp, also of previous good character, initially acted in self-defence, but should not have continued with his behaviour.

“He doesn’t blame anyone but himself,” Mr Perry said. “He is desperately sorry for what he did.”

