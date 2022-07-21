Sutton woman brandished knife at neighbour after balloon-popping argument

Mobile phone footage showed Nikita Sellars swearing: “I’ve been called a skinny druggy bitch,” and a man replying: “Because you are,” during the dispute on Phoenix Street on Sunday, May 22, at 10.30am.

Sian Young, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said 26-year-old Sellars was wearing a turquoise dressing gown at the entrance to a passage leading to the back of their terraced houses.

She went indoors to fetch her phone, but returned holding a large kitchen knife behind her back and shouted: “Come on Nigel, come and hit me.”

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Sellars returned home, shouting insults, but was filmed going back to the passageway with the knife.

Sellars admitted possession of the blade.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said she deserved maximum credit for her early guilty plea.

He said ongoing issues with her neighbours meant the single mum-of-one felt unsafe and had been popping balloons with her daughter when her neighbours began complaining.

He said: “She accepts leaving the house and says she took the blade because she felt unsafe.”

Sellars, who has been out of work for six months following a bout of pneumonia, has lived there for three years and is taking steps to move away from the area.

Mr Higginbotham said: “In my submission, she is not someone who is likely to trouble the courts.”