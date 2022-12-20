Sutton woman back in court for pestering police with more nuisance 999 calls

Lorraine Pendlebury was fined and made the subject of a criminal behaviour order in April for making 14 nuisance calls to Nottinghamshire police and East Midlands Ambulance Service, between July and November last year.

Rosanna McDaid, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said Pendlebury, aged 56, breached the order by making 13 further calls, amounting to 106 minutes of call time, to 101 and 999, in June and July.

She said the order was originally imposed because there was a danger she could have prevented genuine emergencies from being reported.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Pendlebury, of The Oval, Sutton, admitted breaching the order.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said the offences were aggravated by her record and the breach of the court order.

But she said Pendlebury has been diagnosed with significant mental health problems, including an emotionally unstable personality disorder and depression, along with severe learning difficulties.

The court heard her partner “leaves the property for days at a time and this leads to a lot of the phone calls”.

Ms Seeley said: “At the time she began contacting the police again there had been a period of instability in the relationship.”

“She knows this could lead to a prison sentence. With the assistance of the probation service I am hopeful this can be prevented from happening again.”

A new 12-month community order was imposed with 20 extra rehabilitation days.

