Sutton thug punched elderly mother and spat in her face during week of bullying

A Sutton man who subjected his elderly mother to a week of abuse and bullying by spitting in her face and punching her while she was in her own bed has been sentenced.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 8th Mar 2024, 11:12 GMT
Lee Allsop spat at her and grabbed her jaw on February 4, before returning five days later to bang on her front door so hard it caused damage, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

She was left physically shaking and the blows were so loud she thought the door would go through.

On February 11, she phoned 999 and police call-handlers heard her crying out that she hadn’t done anything as Allsop shouted abuse in the background.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard Allsop, aged 52, punched his mother in the face and caused a nasty injury. When he was interviewed he denied the allegations.

His mother attended court to say she wants him to be rehabilitated rather than punished. She requested a restraining order banning him from her home but doesn't want him to go to prison.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “He had sobered up after spending two days in custody. It was clear he was ashamed of what he had done, and who he had done it to.

“He couldn't bear to look at the photographs of her injuries. He has accepted ownership of the offences.”

He said Nelson was clubbed with a baseball bat and lost four pints of blood when his legs were slashed with a machete in an attack last year.

He was unable to care for himself and his mother put him up after he came out of hospital.

"He was too fearful to go back to his address,” said Mr Pridham. “He began drinking. He doesn't get on with her Jack Russell terrier. It perhaps explains the angst he was going through.”

Allsop, of Brierly Road, Sutton, admitted two counts of assault by beating, and two of criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on February 13.

The presiding magistrate told him: "Assaulting your mother is one of the worst things you can do."

On Wednesday, Allsop received a 17-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 31-week thinking skills course.

He was fitted with an alcohol monitoring tag for 120 days and a six-month restraining order was imposed.