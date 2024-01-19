Sutton teen threatened with custody for repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend

A Sutton teen who repeatedly assaulted his girlfriend was told his actions were "sick" when he was threatened with custody, a court has heard.

When Bobby-Jo Haynes couldn't find his cannabis he shouted, "Give me my weed back," at her on June 22 last year, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

And when she pushed him away he punched her on the legs, causing visible bruises.

On July 25 Haynes, now aged 18, kept nudging her off the bed “which he thought was funny.” She left the house and he chased after her and pushed her to the floor.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He slapped her in the face and told her to get back inside but she walked away.

On August 22 Hayes was annoyed because he felt she wasn't giving him sufficient attention. He told her: "Carry on with your attitude and I'll bang you in the face."

Hayes punched her in the leg and threatened to drag her out of the house by her hair.

The court heard they got together in September 2022 but “the relationship went downhill after she found messages on his telephone.”

He has five previous convictions for 14 offences, including possession of blades and assault, and was very recently made the subject of a youth rehabilitation order.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Haynes' behaviour was fuelled by the company he was keeping and most of his offending took place in 2022.

"His behaviour has changed dramatically since he started working with the youth offending team," he said. "Now he has come of age he is determined to change."

Haynes, of Coxmoor Road, Sutton, admitted three counts of assault when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

District judge Leo Pyle told him: "These offences were frankly sick - she is not your punch bag and to post those messages in the way you did is deplorable. But for the progress you have made I would be locking you up today."

He sentenced Haynes to three months in a young offenders institute, suspended for one year on the basis there is a strong prospect of his rehabilitation, and ordered him to pay his victim £300 compensation.