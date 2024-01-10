The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court.
Offences range from selling class A drugs and robbery to raping a child and murder.
1. Shane Green
Shane Green, 32, of Southwood Avenue, Sutton, was jailed for 18 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court having earlier pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Shane Green
2. Lee Quarless
Lee Quarless, 36, of Flintham, Newark, was jailed for three years and nine months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court having earlier pleaded guilty to burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage and driving without a licence or insurance. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Lee Quarless
3. Sarah Hansford
Sarah Hansford, 44, formerly of Brunswick Avenue, Coalville, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty to murder, two counts of fraud by false representation, possession of a knife in a public place and attempted robbery. She was given a life sentence, and was told it will be a minimum of 22-and-a-half years until she could be considered for release. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Sarah Hansford
4. Thomas Todd
Thomas Todd, 32, of HMP Nottingham, was found guilty of sexual assault and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court. He was jailed for a total of 10 years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Thomas Todd