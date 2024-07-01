Sutton teen denied growing cannabis after cops found 'poor quality' plants in his wardrobe
Police found a single lamp, with sand and dirt on the floor, during a search of Joseph Selby’s home on February 4, before discovering the plants bearing yellow leaves but no buds or seeds, said prosecutor Matthew Hayes.
He agreed he lived there but denied the cannabis was his, then later indicated he was trying to pay off a £4,000 debt
The previous month Selby, aged 19, was caught driving without a licence or insurance while filling up at a petrol station in Huthwaite.
He tried to escape but was arrested with a small amount of cannabis.
This put him in breach of an 18 month sentence, suspended for two years, and facing the possibility of being to custody, Mr Hayes said.
Nottingham Crown Court heard he has a number of youth cautions for similar offences, and driving without due care and attention.
Sue Rodham, mitigating, said: “This is still a very young man who now has caring responsibilities for an 18-month child. He realises he has put himself in jeopardy.”
The court heard Selby is currently in a wheelchair and wearing a brace after injuring himself when falling off his bike.
But this won’t prevent him from carrying out unpaid work like knitting hats for babies.
On Thursday, Judge Julie Warburton told him: “If you don’t realise it already Mr Selby you owe your probation officer a debt of gratitude for speaking up about you. Otherwise you might have been leaving this room by a different door.
"It's high time you grew up and accepted responsibility for your own life and your child’s.
"If you don’t start behaving you will find yourself going to prison. You have escaped that so far.”
Selby, of Pennine Close, Huthwaite, admitted the driving offences and possessing cannabis. He initially denied cannabis production, between December 1 2023 and February 3 2024, but pleaded guilty before a trial.
He was sentenced him to six months of detention, suspended for 18 months, with a 31-day programme, ten rehabilitation days and 60 hours of unpaid work. His current order will run alongside the new one until next January.