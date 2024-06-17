Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Stephen De Ville, 67, of Willowbridge Lane, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a 12 month community order with seven rehabilitation days. A three-year criminal behaviour order banning him from contacting any emergency service or calling 999 service unless there is a genuine emergency was made. He was ordered to pay £375 compensation.

Sheridan Watson, 28, of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating. He was jailed for 12 weeks.

Aimi Burkitt, 36, of Town Street, Cottam, Retford, admitted: driving with 50 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. She was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Joshua Harte, 25, of Ely Close, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £139 compensation.

Oliver Stubbs, 26, of Coniston Road, Worksop, admitted: driving with 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £569 with £85 costs and a £228 surcharge. He was disqualified for 17 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Nikki Clamp, 37, of Petersmith Drive, Ollerton, admitted: driving with 47 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £300 with £95 costs. She was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Florin Pop, 45, of Keswick Road, Worksop, admitted: driving with 73 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £230 with £95 costs and a £92 surcharge. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Marius Hau, 40, of Old Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £266 with £130 compensation, a £106 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Buckley, 67, of Crescent Road, Selston, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Benjamin Day, 21, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £153 with £85 costs.

Daniel Cooper, 35, of no fixed address, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and class A - cocaine. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.