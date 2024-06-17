Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stephen De Ville, 67, of Willowbridge Lane, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a 12 month community order with seven rehabilitation days. A three-year criminal behaviour order banning him from contacting any emergency service or calling 999 service unless there is a genuine emergency was made. He was ordered to pay £375 compensation.
Sheridan Watson, 28, of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating. He was jailed for 12 weeks.
Aimi Burkitt, 36, of Town Street, Cottam, Retford, admitted: driving with 50 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. She was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Joshua Harte, 25, of Ely Close, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £139 compensation.
Oliver Stubbs, 26, of Coniston Road, Worksop, admitted: driving with 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £569 with £85 costs and a £228 surcharge. He was disqualified for 17 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Nikki Clamp, 37, of Petersmith Drive, Ollerton, admitted: driving with 47 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £300 with £95 costs. She was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Florin Pop, 45, of Keswick Road, Worksop, admitted: driving with 73 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £230 with £95 costs and a £92 surcharge. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Marius Hau, 40, of Old Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £266 with £130 compensation, a £106 surcharge and £85 costs.
Steven Buckley, 67, of Crescent Road, Selston, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.
Benjamin Day, 21, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £153 with £85 costs.
Daniel Cooper, 35, of no fixed address, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and class A - cocaine. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.
Michael Lowe, 35, care of the Beacon Project, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £75 compensation.