Readers react to Mansfield traders' safety concerns over unruly town centre teens

Inesse Dimitrijeva, who runs Saulitas, an Eastern European food and supplies shop, spoke to your Chad about her concerns and called for a stronger police presence during school holidays and in the evenings.

She says that inebriated teens throw rocks at windows if she refuses to serve them, and says that the children are ‘fearless’ and ‘out of control’.

Our readers commented in their droves, with some blaming the government for cutting youth services, while others said parents were to blame.

Mansfield town centre has seen an increase in antisocial behaviour in recent months.

Dale Eaton raised his concerns: “Kids are ruthless these days, they are constantly looking to pick fights with people around the market place, I know a few who have been targeted.

"They will kill someone one of these days through senseless violence and ruin not only theirs, but other people’s lives.

"It's becoming a common thing up and down the country.”

Alan Holmes also waded in, blaming parents’ failure to teach basic manners.

He said: “The problem with today's society is it is children that are having children – hence they have no manners and are left to roam wild.

"You are taught how to behave by your parents, and that is sadly lacking nowadays.”

Claire Bex blamed the government for cutting funding for youth services.

She said: “Fund youth services properly – give young people things to do and places to be out of school hours.”

Andrew Parkin agreed, saying: "All the after school clubs are closed so teenagers have nothing to do in Mansfield, thanks to the government.”

Coun Marion Bradshaw, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said: “Our community safety team work in partnership with the police to improve safety and tackle unacceptable behaviour, which affects the quality of life in our town centres and neighbourhoods.

“The council has been engaged in various projects, among them have been the ongoing Safer Streets initiative, which has included five days of action in the town centre in the past six months.

"The next is due in mid-February.

“As a council, one of our main priorities is to make Mansfield town centre a welcoming place where people want to spend more time.”

