Sutton street-drinker bit female cop in ‘violent tussle’ outside Asda
Police were called to the carpark at Asda, on Priestsic Road, on August 20, following reports Stefan Pietras had pushed a woman over, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.
As the officer tried to apply handcuffs, an intoxicated Pietras said: “You’re not putting those on me,” and grabbed her by the neck, yanking out her earpiece.
She pushed an emergency button and a “violent tussle” ensued as more officers arrived and he resisted.
Pietras tried to grab a female PCSO’s glasses and bit her on the left bicep, leaving saliva marks on her shirt, before he was taken to the ground.
He was spitting so much a hood was put on him, and the officers were left with “multiple scratches and grazes”.
The court heard he has 19 previous convictions for 38 offences and was last in trouble in July this year for a public order offence.
Chris Perry, mitigating, said Pietras, who is addicted to alcohol, “doesn't recall most of his behaviour, but he does accept it.”
He said he has stayed out of trouble between 2018 and 2024 and there is a real prospect of rehabilitation.
Pietras, aged 44, care of Tudor Street, Sutton, admitted two assaults of emergency workers when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on August 21.
Sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday when he received a 12 month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 16 rehabilitation days.
He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the officers.