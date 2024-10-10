Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Luke Burrows, 28, of Bunyon Green Road, Selston, admitted: breach of suspended sentence for assault. A 16-week prison sentence was activated.

Richard Dawson, 34, of Cliff Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving without due care and attention. He was ordered to pay £150 costs and his licence was endorsed with three points.

Ethan Lewis, 20, of Fir Tree, Forest Town, admitted: failing to comply with a community order. He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work along with the original requirements. He was fined £100.

Craig Palmer, 43, of Southwell Lane, Kirkby, admitted: fail to comply with requirements of a suspended sentence. He was fined £200 with £60 costs.

Raymond Parkin, 44, of Vale Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: fail to comply with community order. He was jailed for 10 weeks.

Peter Atkins, 35, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £35 compensation.

Sarah Pointon, 31, of Robinhood Road, Blidworth, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She received a 12 month community order with a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme. She was fined £180 with £200 compensation.

Thai Tetley, 25, of Albury Drive, Nottingham, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis. He was fined £653 with £85 costs and a £261 surcharge. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Hayden Holmes, 78, of Egmanton Road, Meden Vale, admitted: assault by beating, possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a pickaxe handle, and use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received an eight-week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation with £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. A 12 month restraining order was inposed.

Joseph Boakye-Yiadom, 33, of Mandalay Road, Pleasley, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 61 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Ryan Slingsby, 28, of Brand Lane, Stanton Hill, Sutton, admitted: driving without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. He received a 12 month community order with an eight-week curfew and 10 rehabilitation days. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Adrian Vajda, 22, of Loughborough Road, Thringstone, Leicestershire, admitted: make off without making payment. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and £19 compensation.

Jordan Kantowski, 22, of Portland Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: possess knife in a public place. He received a 12 month conditional discharge. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £26 surcharge. He was ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Antanas Bemdorius, 48, of Smith Street, Mansfield, admitted: sexual assault on a female. He received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 180 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for five years.

Lloyd Alton, 50, of Alfreton Road, Underwood, admitted: drive without third party insurance, drive whilst disqualified, and drive with 43 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 18 months.

Ioan-mihai Cojocariu, 52, of Clumber Drive, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He received a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 17 months but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent if he completes a rehabilitation course. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Rafal Wenc, 30, of Unwin Road, Sutton, admitted: driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident fail to report that accident, drive with 91 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, without a licence or third party insurance. He received a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 28 months but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Shane Phillips, 30, of Scarrington Court, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit and without a licence. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 28 months but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Nathan Vernon, 38, of Redruth Drive, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Leroy Krygier, 50, of Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days. He was fined £40 with £85 costs.

Gary Frew, 46, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £40 with £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Laura Sellars, 43, of Hibbert Road, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was fined £320 and ordered to pay £85 compensation, with a £128 surcharge.