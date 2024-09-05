Sutton stalker locked up for third time after repeatedly flouting court orders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sutton man who has already been jailed twice for stalking his ex-partner has been locked up for a third time, a court has heard.

Waldemar Czekanski initially denied sending two emails asking her to call him in July when police found them on his mobile phone on August 8, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

She contacted the police last year after he stalked her by turning up at her home while drunk.

The situation escalated to threats of violence and she is deemed as a “high risk” victim, said Ms Allsop.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard Czekanski was jailed for 18 weeks for stalking without violence on October 18 last year and police acquired a stalking protection order that lasts until further notice on the same date

But he received a four month prison sentence when he breached the order on December 22.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said the defendant’s 86-year-old mother, who doesn't have long to live, wanted him to organise contact between her and her granddaughter.

"Mr Czekanski recognises this isn't the right way to facilitate that communication," he said.

He said Czekanski had been engaging with the family courts since November 2023 but "no conclusion was on the horizon.”

"It is in these somewhat desperate circumstances he contacted the complainant," Mr Higginbotham said.

The court heard Czekanski's offending began in November 2021 and coincided with the breakdown of the relationship due to his substance misuse issues.

He lost his full time job and became homeless, Mr Higginbotham said.

Custody enabled him to detox from substance misuse and on his release he was placed in approved premises by the probation service. He is now medicated for psychosis.

A probation officer told magistrates the defendant had made "no effort" to engage with rehabilitative work without one-to-one support and he poses a high risk of causing serious harm.

Czekanski, aged 48, formerly of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted two breaches of a stalking order via a Polish interpreter when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on August 8.

Sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday when he received a six month prison sentence. He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 in costs.